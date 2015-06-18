FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two killed in factional clash at Palestinian camp in Lebanon
#World News
June 18, 2015 / 5:01 PM / 2 years ago

Two killed in factional clash at Palestinian camp in Lebanon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Two people were killed in a Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon on Thursday in a clash between hardline Islamists and members of the mainstream Palestinian faction Fatah, security sources said.

The shootout in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon spiraled from a dispute between individuals affiliated to the two sides, the sources said.

Numerous hardline Islamist groups have a presence in Ain al-Hilweh. These include Jund al-Sham and Fatah al-Islam, the factions involved in Thursday’s violence.

Ain al-Hilweh is Lebanon’s biggest Palestinian camp.

Lebanon’s Palestinian camps for the most part fall outside the jurisdiction of the Lebanese security services.

Writing by Tom Perry; editing by John Stonestreet

