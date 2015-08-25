FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two killed in clashes at Palestinian camp in Lebanon
#World News
August 25, 2015 / 8:03 AM / 2 years ago

Two killed in clashes at Palestinian camp in Lebanon

A Fatah fighter shoots his weapon during clashes with Islamists in Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, near the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Two people were killed in a Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon in renewed overnight clashes between the mainstream Palestinian faction Fatah and hardline Islamists, security sources said.

The two sides exchanged heavy gunfire in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon, which has regularly seen factional disputes spiral into deadly violence.

The two men killed were from Fatah, the sources said, and the violence displaced a large number of the camp’s inhabitants. More than 30 people were also wounded, one of the sources said.

The clashes tapered off early on Tuesday.

Lebanon’s Palestinian camps mainly fall outside the jurisdiction of the Lebanese security services.

A similar outbreak of violence in Ain al-Hilweh, which is Lebanon’s biggest Palestinian refugee camp, killed two people in June after a dispute between individuals descended into a full gun battle.

Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
