April 12, 2016 / 9:49 AM / a year ago

Bomb kills Palestinian official in Lebanon's Sidon: official

Security and civil defense members inspect a car wreck after an explosion that killed Fathi Zaydan, a Fatah official responsible for the Palestinian camp of Mieh Mieh in Sidon, near Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, near the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A bomb in the southern Lebanon city of Sidon killed an official from the Palestinian Fatah movement on Tuesday, an official from the group said.

The man was identified as Fathi Zaydan, a Fatah official responsible for the Palestinian camp of Mieh Mieh in Sidon. A photograph of the blast site near a Palestinian refugee camp showed a man’s body lying next to a burning vehicle.

The official said he was killed by a bomb placed under his vehicle. Mieh Mieh camp, 4 km east of Sidon, is home to 5,250 Palestinian refugees, according to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which aids Palestinian refugees across the region.

The nearby Palestinian camp of Ain al-Hilweh has regularly been the scene of violent disputes between rival factions. One man was killed and others injured earlier this month when one such dispute escalated into gunbattles.

Reporting by Laila Bassam and Angus McDowall; Editing by Alison Williams

