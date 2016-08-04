FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Lebanese army arrests Islamic State suspects: security sources
#World News
August 4, 2016 / 7:20 PM / a year ago

Lebanese army arrests Islamic State suspects: security sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Lebanese army arrested several members of Islamic State in a raid that erupted into a firefight in the north of the country on Thursday, a security source said.

Local media said one suspect died of his wounds.

Four men, two Syrians and two Lebanese, were charged with attacks against the army, involvement in terrorist activities and in executions and killings, the state-run National News Agency said.

It did not elaborate on the charges.

Lebanon has been repeatedly jolted by security incidents linked to the conflict in neighboring Syria, including Sunni Islamist attacks.

The army has regularly shelled positions held by Islamists, including what it says are Islamic State fighters, in the north near the Syrian border.

Reporting by John Davison; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
