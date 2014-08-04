FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lebanese Sunni clerics urge protests over bombardment of Arsal
August 4, 2014 / 3:16 PM / 3 years ago

Lebanese Sunni clerics urge protests over bombardment of Arsal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A group of Lebanese Sunni Muslim clerics urged Lebanese Sunnis on Monday to protest until the army halts its bombardment of a border town attacked at the weekend by Islamist militants.

The Muslim Clerics Association called for a complete halt to the bombardment of Arsal, a Sunni town at the border with Syria where the army is trying to expel insurgents who staged an incursion on Saturday.

The association urged sit-in protests starting at 6 p.m. (1500 GMT). Its demands included a complete halt to the bombardment and the opening of “a secure humanitarian corridor to Arsal”.

Writing by Tom Perry, editing by John Stonestreet

