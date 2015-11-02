FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two soldiers, six others killed in Lebanon shootout
November 2, 2015 / 4:13 PM / 2 years ago

Two soldiers, six others killed in Lebanon shootout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Two Lebanese soldiers and six other people including two men wanted in connection with organized crime were killed in a shootout at a nightclub north of Beirut on Monday, the Lebanese army said in a statement.

The shooting began when one of the wanted men and his associates opened fire at an army intelligence patrol that had entered the nightclub in Jounieh, north of Beirut, in search of suspects.

“Members of the patrol responded in kind,” it said. The two wanted men and four others with them were killed.

Writing by Tom Perry; editing by Andrew Roche

