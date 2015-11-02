Two soldiers, six others killed in Lebanon shootout

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Two Lebanese soldiers and six other people including two men wanted in connection with organized crime were killed in a shootout at a nightclub north of Beirut on Monday, the Lebanese army said in a statement.

The shooting began when one of the wanted men and his associates opened fire at an army intelligence patrol that had entered the nightclub in Jounieh, north of Beirut, in search of suspects.

“Members of the patrol responded in kind,” it said. The two wanted men and four others with them were killed.