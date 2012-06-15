Blom raises rating on Solidere shares, targets $14.80

Cranes are seen at a Solidere construction site in downtown Beirut April 4, 2006. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Blominvest Bank said on Friday it had raised its investment rating on shares in Lebanese real estate firm Solidere (SOLA.BY) to “accumulate” and recommended a target price of $14.80.

“While 2011 presented a challenging year for Solidere, its revenues dropped less than the bank’s estimates, with expectations that performance will improve during 2012,” the bank said, noting that its estimate included its view that unrest in neighboring Syria would still hamper Solidere’s growth.

“Blominvest estimates the fair value of Solidere’s shares at $18 using a discount rate of 15 percent, which represents a fair required return for investing in a Lebanese stock under normal circumstances,” it said.

“However, considering the current instability in the region, Blominvest raised the required return by 5 percent leading to a six-month target price of $14.80.”

Solidere, Lebanon’s largest listed company, posted a 17 percent fall in its 2011 net profits, hit by declining sales in an unstable regional political climate. It reiterated its forecast that a slowdown in real estate activity in the country may affect profits in the coming years.

Revenue last year dropped to $242 million from $337 million in 2010.

Solidere’s shares closed at $13.08 on Friday, up 6 cents on Thursday’s close.

“Solidere is slightly undervalued with its stock price currently trading at a price-to-earnings (ratio) of 12.3 compared to 14.7 for the regional average,” Blominvest said.