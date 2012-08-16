Lebanese Shi'ite clan declares end to abductions

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Lebanese Shi‘ite Muslim clan that has kidnapped a group of Syrian opposition members and a Turkish citizen said on Thursday it had enough hostages and had “halted military operations”, signaling it would stage no further abductions.

“At this moment, we halted all military operations on Lebanese territory. This announcement is because we have a sufficient number of Syrians linked to the Free Syrian Army,” said Maher al-Meqdad, spokesman for the clan which is demanded the release of a kinsman held in Syria.