FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Lebanese journalist fined for disclosing witnesses' identities
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 29, 2016 / 4:06 PM / a year ago

Lebanese journalist fined for disclosing witnesses' identities

Lebanon's former prime minister Saad al-Hariri addresses his supporters during the 11th anniversary of the assassination of his father, Rafik al-Hariri, in Beirut, Lebanon, February 14, 2016.Hasan Shaaban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A Lebanese journalist was fined on Monday for disclosing the names of protected witnesses at the international tribunal investigating the murder of Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri in 2005.

Ibrahim Al Amin and the publisher of the Akhbar Beirut newspaper, Akhbar Beirut S.A.L, were fined 20,000 and 6,000 euros respectively. The court ordered that the fine be paid by Sept. 30.

It was the latest in a series of contempt hearings at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, set up in 2009 to investigate the murder of Hariri and 22 others on Feb. 14, 2005.

Al Amin and his publisher were convicted in July of "knowingly and wilfully interfering with the administration of justice by publishing information on purported confidential witnesses," the court said.

The tribunal's maximum penalty for contempt is imprisonment of up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to 100,000 euros.

Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.