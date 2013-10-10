FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lebanon tribunal names new suspect in 2005 Hariri killing
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 10, 2013 / 4:36 PM / 4 years ago

Lebanon tribunal names new suspect in 2005 Hariri killing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - An international court published on Thursday an arrest warrant for a fifth suspect in the 2005 bombing on the Beirut waterfront that killed former Lebanese prime minister Rafik al-Hariri and 21 others, almost tipping the country into civil war.

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon in The Hague said judges had secretly indicted Hassan Habib Merhi on July 31 but had given the Lebanese government time to attempt to arrest the suspect before making the warrant public.

None of the four suspects previously indicted is in the court’s custody. The four men, members of Hezbollah, a political party and paramilitary group that is powerful in Lebanon, are being tried in absentia by the court. They include Mustafa Amine Badreddine, a senior Hezbollah figure.

The Shi‘ite Muslim group denies any role in killing Hariri, a billionaire Sunni Muslim politician, and says the suspects will never be handed over to the court, which it says is a tool of U.S. and Israeli interests.

“The Office of the Prosecutor continues its efforts to fully investigate and prosecute those alleged to be responsible for the attack on 14 February 2005,” said Norman Farrell, the court’s prosecutor.

The tribunal was set up in 2009 at the urging of Western governments and with the support of the then Lebanese government to investigate Hariri’s killing, but Lebanese support for the tribunal has since been lukewarm.

(This story was corrected in first paragraph to make clear Hariri was not PM at time of his death)

Reporting By Thomas Escritt; editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.