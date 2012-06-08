Man killed by sniper fire in Tripoli

TRIPOLI, Lebanon (Reuters) - Sniper fire killed a man and wounded a woman in Lebanon’s northern city of Tripoli on Friday, residents said, in the first deadly violence since 15 people were killed in clashes a week ago.

Tensions in the mainly Sunni Muslim city have been fuelled by the uprising in neighboring Syria, with fighting breaking out between Sunnis who support the rebellion and minority Alawites who back President Bashar al-Assad.

The dead man was killed in the Alawite neighborhood of Jebel Mohsen, the sources said, and residents blocked roads with burning tires in protest.

Troops deployed across Tripoli on Sunday after 15 people were killed in violent clashes between Jebel Mohsen and neighboring Sunni neighborhood of Bab al-Tabbaneh.

It was the worst bloodshed in Tripoli since the start of the uprising in Syria 15 months ago, reflecting the increasing threat to stability in Lebanon from Syria’s crisis.

Sunni Muslim fighters also fought street battles in the capital Beirut last month, and the kidnapping of 11 Lebanese Shi‘ites in Syria has further fuelled tensions.