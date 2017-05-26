FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China LeEco's sports unit says valued at $3.5 billion after new funding round
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
May 26, 2017 / 10:33 AM / 3 months ago

China LeEco's sports unit says valued at $3.5 billion after new funding round

2 Min Read

LeEco's new Le Pro3 phone is on display during a press event in San Francisco, California, U.S. October 19, 2016. RETUERS/Beck Diefenbach

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese tech conglomerate LeEco's sports unit said it completed a new round of funding that valued it at 24 billion yuan ($3.50 billion) and that its investors will form a new committee to supervise its finances.

LeEco is currently tackling a cash crunch, caused by its aggressive expansion, by restructuring its operations and cutting jobs.

The unit, LeSports, a sports content platform, did not disclose the amount of funding in the latest round.

The group had said in April last year that LeSports raised $1.2 billion in a funding round led by HNA Capital, part of China's HNA Group.

Investors, including HNA Capital, will form a new steering committee for strategic decisions, daily oversight and financial supervision, according to a statement on LeSports' website.

LeEco stretched from video streaming to TV sets, smartphones, sports and even electric vehicles in a little over a decade, although this rapid expansion spurred a cash shortfall last year that left the company scrambling for new funds.

Shareholder representative Chen Chen said there existed a "chronic illness" typical of new economy internet firms under the previous LeSports administrative structure but the committee will ensure the company grows at a stable but rapid pace and avoids risk, according to the statement.

LeSports would continue to acquire the rights to new content but would take a more balanced approach, the statement said.

Reporting by Jake Spring and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

