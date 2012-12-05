German real estate group LEG picks banks for IPO: sources

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German real estate group LEG is pressing ahead with the preparations for its initial public offering of shares and has mandated Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) as advisors, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The IPO, which could value the company at close to 5 billion euros ($6.54 billion), is planned for the first quarter of next year if markets remain stable, they added.

A so-called intention to float, which is usually issued four weeks ahead of the listing, may be put out in January or February, the people said.