7 months ago
January 19, 2017 / 4:56 PM / 7 months ago

Legal & General Investment Management boosts solutions group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - European asset manager Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) has strengthened its Bespoke Solutions unit with two senior appointments.

LGIM named Anna Troup as head of the UK and Mehdi Guissi as European chief of the unit.

Troup, who worked at Goldman Sachs Group Inc for 10 years, most recently was a partner and a portfolio manager on the emerging markets desk at BlueBay Asset Management.

Guissi joined from Lombard Odier Investment Managers, where he was head of insurance and pension solutions.

Troup and Guissi, who joined on Jan. 3, report to Graham Moles, head of portfolio solutions, LGIM said on Thursday.

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri

