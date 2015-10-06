L&G chief executive calls for flat UK pension tax rate

The logo of Legal & General insurance company is seen at their office in central London March 17, 2008. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

LONDON (Reuters) - British insurer Legal & General (LGEN.L) chief executive Nigel Wilson on Tuesday called for a flat UK pension tax rate of 20 percent, in response to a government consultation on pension taxation.

Wilson said in a statement that L&G would like to see 20 percent relief on tax at the point at which savers put money aside for a pension, with taxation at the 20 percent flat rate when they withdraw the pension.

Currently basic rate taxpayers get 20 percent tax relief when they save for a pension, while higher earners benefit from a 40-45 percent tax relief.

Almost 50 billion pounds in tax was lost in paying for pension tax relief in 2013-14, L&G said in a statement, citing figures from Britain’s finance ministry, with 30 billion pounds benefiting higher rate tax payers.

Consultation on changes to the system finished at the end of last month.