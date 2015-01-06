L&G, Dutch fund PGGM buy property fund unit trust for $562 mln

LONDON (Reuters) - A Legal & General’s (LGEN.L) unit and Dutch pension fund manager PGGM have bought the Bishopsgate Long-term Property Fund Unit Trust for around 370 million pounds ($562 million), L&G Property said on Tuesday.

The acquisition gives a net initial yield of 6 percent, L&G said in a statement.

The trust holds 24 commercial properties located across Britain, including two prime London offices in Covent Garden and Kensington, L&G said, with nearly 60 percent of its assets by value in London and south of England.

($1 = 0.6584 pounds)