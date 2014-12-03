FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Legal & General launches U.S. index fund arm
December 3, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

Legal & General launches U.S. index fund arm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British insurer Legal & General has launched a U.S. index fund management business, the U.S. unit said, as it looks to capture some of the growing U.S. passive fund market.

The firm plans to focus on core fixed income and liability-driven offerings - generally aimed at pension funds and insurers with longer-term liabilities - it said in a statement released late on Tuesday.

L&G’s UK investment arm, Legal & General Investment Management, manages more than $466 billion in index, or passive, funds.

The U.S. operation has recently taken on $60 billion in pension assets from LGIM, more than doubling its assets under operation, it added.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop

