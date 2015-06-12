China's Legend Holdings to raise $1.96 billion in IPO: IFR

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s Legend Holdings Corp, the parent company of computer maker Lenovo Group Ltd (0992.HK), will raise up to $1.96 billion in an initial public offering in Hong Kong this month, IFR magazine reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the deal.

The IPO would be the largest in the city since property developer Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd 3699.HK raised $4.04 billion in December and comes amid a boom in capital markets activity.

Legend will sell around 353 million shares, or 15 percent of its capital, in a price range of HK$39.8-43 each, IFR reported. The IPO will be priced on June 22 after soliciting orders from investors.

Legend Holdings could not be immediately reached for comment.

Legend is the parent of Hong Kong-listed Lenovo, the world’s biggest personal computer maker. It also owns Chinese property developer Raycom Real Estate, private equity firm Hony Capital and venture capital firm Legend Capital.

China’s CICC and UBS Group are joint sponsors of the IPO deal, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported.