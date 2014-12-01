FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nelson Peltz resigns from Legg Mason board
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
December 1, 2014 / 11:52 PM / 3 years ago

Nelson Peltz resigns from Legg Mason board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Activist investor Nelson Peltz resigned from the board at Legg Mason Inc to focus on other commitments, the asset manager said on Monday.

Peltz, Chief Executive and a founding partner of Trian Fund Management LP, was chairman of Legg Mason’s corporate governance committee. His resignation will be effective immediately.

Peltz, who had served on Legg Mason’s board since October 2009, is credited with helping the company’s turnaround to move beyond a long period of net quarterly withdrawals by customers.

Under Chief Executive Joseph Sullivan, who took charge in February 2013, Legg Mason has sold several businesses, created new products and bought other small investment firms.

“Trian is very pleased with Legg Mason’s growth and development,” Peltz said in a statement.

Trian owns about 11.3 percent of Legg Mason’s outstanding shares.

“We currently expect to remain an engaged shareholder for the foreseeable future,” he said.

Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; editing by Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.