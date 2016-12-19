FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Shanda Group to increase stake in Legg Mason to up to 15 percent
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 19, 2016 / 12:55 PM / 8 months ago

Shanda Group to increase stake in Legg Mason to up to 15 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Asset manager Legg Mason Inc (LM.N) said on Monday its largest shareholder, Chinese billionaire Tianqiao Chen's Shanda Group, plans to increase its stake in the company to up to 15 percent.

Shanda, which bought a 10 percent stake in Legg Mason from activist investor Trian Fund Management LP in April, had a 10.4 percent stake as of July 6.

The company also said two Shanda executives, including CEO Chen, would join its board by June 1.

The Singapore-based private investment firm also became the biggest shareholder in online lender LendingClub Corp (LC.N) after raising its stake to 15.13 percent earlier this year.

Chen made a name for himself as an online gaming magnate after launching Shanda Interactive with just $60,000 in the late 1990s.

The business lured millions of Chinese to Internet cafes across the country to play fantasy games, with the media dubbing him China's answer to Bill Gates as booming sales put him at the top of China's rich list in 2005.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.