Stifel Financial to buy Legg Mason's investment advisory unit
June 4, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

Stifel Financial to buy Legg Mason's investment advisory unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Stifel Financial Corp said it would buy asset manager Legg Mason Inc’s investment advisory unit to expand its wealth management business.

Legg Mason Investment Counsel & Trust Co will become part of Stifel’s global wealth management business after the deal, terms of which were not disclosed.

Legg Mason’s chief executive Joseph Sullivan, who was put at the helm in February last year, has been trying to reverse a long record of net quarterly withdrawals by customers tied to past performance problems.

Under Sullivan, the Baltimore asset manager has sold smaller businesses and pushed for new products in the past year.

It shed its international equities investment unit in August and sold back to managers its private capital management unit in July.

The deal with Stifel is expected to close in the fall of 2014, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

Legg Mason’s shares closed at $49.19 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Stifel’s shares closed at $44.88 on Tuesday.

Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

