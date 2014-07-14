FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Leggett & Platt considers sale of store fixtures business
Sections
Featured
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Technology
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 14, 2014 / 9:35 PM / 3 years ago

Leggett & Platt considers sale of store fixtures business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Furniture maker Leggett & Platt said it is looking to divest its underperforming store fixtures business and expects to take a $108 million goodwill impairment related to the business in the second quarter.

The company is also exploring other strategic options for the business, which has been hurt by a fall in demand from major retailers, it said on Monday.

The store fixtures group, a part of the company’s commercial fixturing and components business, makes shelving, counters, showcases and garment racks for retailers and discount chains.

It accounted for about 7 percent of the company’s 2013 revenue.

“The Store Fixtures group is dependent upon capital spending by retailers on both new stores and remodeling of existing stores,” the company said.

The business' 2013 performance fell short of expectations and failed to rebound during the second quarter ended June 30, Leggett said. (bit.ly/1qZkxT3)

It expects the pretax charge to reduce second-quarter earnings by 65 cents.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 47 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan and Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.