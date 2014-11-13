Legg Mason bond flows best since '07, helped by Bill Gross move

BOSTON (Reuters) - Legg Mason Inc said on Thursday the company’s best month of bond inflows since 2007 was due partly to the departure of famed bond manager Bill Gross from Pimco in September.

Chief Executive Officer Joseph Sullivan said about half of Legg Mason’s $5.1 billion in fixed-income inflows in October was tied to the surprise decision by Gross to join smaller rival Janus Capital Group.

That has led to client withdrawals at Pimco, or Pacific Investment Management Co, and helped rival bond fund managers including Vanguard Group Inc and Jeffrey Gundlach’s DoubleLine Funds.

Legg Mason, of Baltimore, reported total assets under management of $719.5 billion as of Oct. 31. Sullivan spoke at a financial industry conference, which was webcast, and in a follow-up interview.

Of the $5.1 billion of bond inflows for the month, about $1 billion went into low-fee products, Sullivan said. Of the remaining $4.1 billion, he said, “a little more than half” was client cash that came from Pimco after Gross left.

The money went to Legg Mason units Western Asset Management and Brandywine Global Investment Management.

Sullivan said other assets could still be in transition because institutional investors typically take months before deciding to move money. “It will play out for a while,” he said.

Shares in Legg Mason were up 1 percent to $54.45 in morning trading.