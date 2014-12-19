Legg Mason board OKs new share purchases by top holder Trian

BOSTON (Reuters) - Baltimore asset manager Legg Mason Inc’s board has approved additional future share purchases by its top investor, Trian Fund Management, according to company filing on Friday.

Trian may now purchase stock allowing it to own up to 13 percent of Legg Mason, the filing stated, up from Trian’s current 11 percent stake, without becoming subject to restrictions under Maryland business rules.

Trian is led by activist investor Nelson Peltz, who resigned from Legg Mason’s board at the start of December but had said he expected to remain an engaged investor in the company.