FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Legg Mason board OKs new share purchases by top holder Trian
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 19, 2014 / 9:41 PM / 3 years ago

Legg Mason board OKs new share purchases by top holder Trian

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Baltimore asset manager Legg Mason Inc’s board has approved additional future share purchases by its top investor, Trian Fund Management, according to company filing on Friday.

Trian may now purchase stock allowing it to own up to 13 percent of Legg Mason, the filing stated, up from Trian’s current 11 percent stake, without becoming subject to restrictions under Maryland business rules.

Trian is led by activist investor Nelson Peltz, who resigned from Legg Mason’s board at the start of December but had said he expected to remain an engaged investor in the company.

Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.