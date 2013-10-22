Goldman cuts stake in LEG Immobilien after share sale

The Goldman Sachs logo is displayed on a post above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs and Perry Capital have cut their stakes in LEG Immobilien (LEGn.DE) by selling shares worth 289 million euros, the first sale by the major shareholders since the German property group’s bourse debut this year.

After a sale of a combined stake of 13.2 percent, Goldman cut its share in LEG to around 29 percent, while Perry’s stake has fallen to around 7.7 percent.

Before the sale, Goldman had 40.85 percent and Perry 9.15 percent. LEG shares were down 3.8 percent at 41.9 euros at 1101 GMT, the biggest decliner in a German midcap index that was down 0.09 percent. .MDAXI

In January, Goldman and Perry, who at the time had 95 percent and 5 percent of LEG shares respectively, offered just over half the firm’s shares on the Frankfurt stock exchange at 44 euros each.

Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday 6.25 million of its LEG shares were placed, while 753,200 shares held by Perry were placed.