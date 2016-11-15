FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 15, 2016 / 10:56 AM / 9 months ago

Danish toy maker Lego says finance chief to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

John Goodwin, CFO of Danish toy company Lego Group delivers his speech during the annual news conference in Billund, Denmark March 1, 2016.Fabian Bimmer

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish toy maker Lego A/S said on Tuesday its chief financial officer John Goodwin will leave the post after four years with the company.

Goodwin will leave Lego at the end of June 2017, and the process for appointing a successor is underway, it said.

"Through his strong strategic mindset and relentless focus on executional excellence, John has been a key enabler for us in managing the incredible growth we have experienced over the past years," CEO Jorgen Vig Knudstorp said in a statement.

The company has increased sales by an average of more than 15 percent per year in the last 12 years, and the company has overtaken My Little Pony producer Hasbro (HAS.O) to become the world's second-largest toy maker.

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
