Legrand says targets challenging in weak construction markets
November 6, 2014 / 6:47 AM / 3 years ago

Legrand says targets challenging in weak construction markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Switch maker Legrand (LEGD.PA) said its full-year organic sales growth and margin targets had become tough to reach amid a weakening macroeconomic environment and as third-quarter sales continued their decline in its key markets of France and Italy.

The world’s largest maker of electrical switches and sockets had planned to deliver sales growth of between zero and 3 percent and an adjusted operating margin before acquisitions of between 19.8 and 20.2 percent of sales.

Legrand said on Thursday, however, that it was now targeting the low end of the range, amid weak construction markets and slower growth in emerging economies like China.

“In view of macroeconomic projections that have become less favourable... targets set at the start of the year have become challenging,” Legrand Chief Executive Gilles Schnepp said.

Shares in Legrand were 4.4 percent lower by 1202 GMT (7.02 a.m. EST) at 40.23 euros, the worst performers in a flat French blue-chip index .FCHI.

Legrand said adjusted operating income slipped 1 percent in the first nine months of the year to 663.2 million euros. Sales edged 0.8 percent higher like-for-like to 3.32 billion ($4.16 billion), thanks to Germany, the Netherlands and Spain, as well as growth in North America and emerging economies.

“The main disappointment came from France,” wrote Societe Generale analysts, who have a “hold” rating on the stock. “We see potential for consensus earnings downgrades in a 3 to 5 percent range.”

France saw the rate of decline in like-for-like sales accelerate to 3.5 percent in the third quarter from 2.1 percent in the previous three months and 1.9 percent in the first quarter, outpacing the 3.0 percent third-quarter drop in Italy.

Shares in Legrand are down around 16 percent since mid-May highs, giving the group a market value of 10.6 billion euros.

Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
