FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lehman to sell Archstone to Equity Residential, AvalonBay for $6.5 billion
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 26, 2012 / 9:26 PM / 5 years ago

Lehman to sell Archstone to Equity Residential, AvalonBay for $6.5 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Lehman Brothers Holding Inc has agreed to sell apartment owner Archstone to rivals Equity Residential (EQR.N) and AvlanonBay Communities Inc (AVB.N) for $6.5 billion in cash and stock, Lehman said on Monday.

Lehman and its affiliate, Lehman Commercial Paper Inc, will receive $2.685 billion in cash, as well as about 34.5 million shares of Equity Residential stock and 14.9 million shares of AvalonBay. Based on Friday’s closing price, the shares have a value of $3.8 billion.

Lehman Brothers will own 9.8 percent of Equity Residential and 13.2 percent of AvalonBay.

The purchasers have up to 120 days to close the transaction, which is not subject to approval by shareholders of Equity Residential or AvalonBay.

Reporting by Ilaina Jonas; Editing by Gary Hill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.