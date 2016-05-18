Lehman brokerage creditors may soon see another $677 million

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The trustee liquidating Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc’s defunct brokerage on Wednesday asked a federal bankruptcy judge for permission to distribute another $677 million to unsecured creditors.

The proposed fourth payout by trustee James Giddens, which requires court approval, would boost the recovery by the unsecured Lehman Brothers Inc creditors to roughly $8.53 billion, or about 38 cents on the dollar, court papers show.

“Such a substantial recovery for general unsecured creditors was unthinkable at the commencement of these proceedings” when Lehman “sat at the fulcrum of the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression,” Giddens’ lawyers said in a court filing.

Lehman had been Wall Street’s fourth-largest investment bank before it sought Chapter 11 protection from creditors on Sept. 15, 2008, in the largest ever U.S. bankruptcy.

The latest payout will be considered by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman at a June 10 hearing in Manhattan.

Another group of more senior brokerage creditors has received about $253 million of payouts. Giddens previously also distributed more than $106 billion to fully compensate roughly 111,000 former customers of the brokerage.

Further distributions would depend on the outcome of still-pending litigation, Giddens said.

The trustee also asked Chapman for permission to sell a $52 million claim that the brokerage estate has against an affiliate, Lehman Brothers Europe, rather than slog through litigation in the United Kingdom that could stretch into 2019.

The case is In re: Lehman Brothers Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-ap-01420.