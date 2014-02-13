FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lehman settles with Freddie Mac over $1.2 billion claim
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 13, 2014 / 4:44 PM / 4 years ago

Lehman settles with Freddie Mac over $1.2 billion claim

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Staff stand in a meeting room at Lehman Brothers offices in the financial district of Canary Wharf in London September 11, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

(Reuters) - Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc settled with Freddie Mac FMCC.OB a $1.2 billion claim, freeing up millions of dollars which will be available for distribution to the bank’s creditors.

Under the settlement, Lehman will make a one-time cash payment of $767 million to Freddie Mac, Lehman said in a court filing on Wednesday.

The dispute stems from two loans extended to Lehman by Freddie Mac in the months before the bank filed for bankruptcy. Lehman was scheduled to repay the loan on September 15, 2008, the day it filed for the biggest-ever bankruptcy.

Lehman had set aside $1.2 billion to cover the claim as a general unsecured claim, but Freddie Mac argued that the claim should get priority status.

A priority claim would have allowed the government-controlled mortgage agency to be paid before several other creditors.

Once Wall Street’s fourth-largest investment bank, Lehman’s bankruptcy was a major trigger for the 2008 global financial crisis.

Lehman emerged from Chapter 11 in March 2012 under a plan that could eventually return $65 billion to creditors. The company is winding down, a process expected to take a few years.

The case is In re:Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-13555

Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.