Hezbollah loses 10 fighters in Sunday clashes with Nusra: source

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Ten fighters from Lebanon’s Shi‘ite Hezbollah group were killed in clashes with fighters from al-Qaeda’s Syrian wing in eastern Lebanon on Sunday, a source close to the group said on Monday.

Hundreds of fighters from the Nusra Front attacked several Hezbollah bases along a mountainous range close to the Syrian border on Sunday, in the latest spillover of violence from the civil war next door.

The death toll is one of the group’s highest single loses since it publicly took part in fighting in Syria along Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces.