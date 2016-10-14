LendingClub tightens lending policy, raises interest rates

(Reuters) - Online lending platform operator LendingClub Corp said it had raised interest rates for some of its loans and tightened credit policy that would result in certain high-risk borrowers being denied loans.

The company's interest rate hikes were mostly for loans deemed relatively more risky by the company, Chief Investment Officer Siddhartha Jajodia wrote in a letter to investors on Friday.

LendingClub said it expects loans originated from the second half of 2016 to benefit from these changes.