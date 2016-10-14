FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LendingClub tightens lending policy, raises interest rates
#Internet News
October 14, 2016 / 10:20 PM / 10 months ago

LendingClub tightens lending policy, raises interest rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Online lending platform operator LendingClub Corp said it had raised interest rates for some of its loans and tightened credit policy that would result in certain high-risk borrowers being denied loans.

The company's interest rate hikes were mostly for loans deemed relatively more risky by the company, Chief Investment Officer Siddhartha Jajodia wrote in a letter to investors on Friday.

LendingClub said it expects loans originated from the second half of 2016 to benefit from these changes.

Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

