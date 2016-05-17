FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LendingClub now targeted in shareholder lawsuit
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#Business News
May 17, 2016

LendingClub now targeted in shareholder lawsuit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - LendingClub Corp (LC.N) has been hit with the first of what could be many federal lawsuits by shareholders who say the online lender, which forced out its chief executive last week, inflated its share price by concealing its inability to monitor its operations.

In a complaint filed late Monday in San Francisco federal court, the plaintiff Steeve Evellard said LendingClub misled shareholders into believing its internal controls were strong enough to stop questionable lending practices and ensure proper disclosures to customers.

The complaint said shares plunged as the truth became known, including a 51 percent slide last week, wiping out several billion dollars of the San Francisco-based company’s market value.

A LendingClub spokeswoman declined to comment on Tuesday.

The lawsuit covers shareholders from LendingClub’s December 2014 initial public offering to May 6, 2016, the last trading day before founder and chief executive Renaud Laplanche resigned in the wake of an internal probe uncovering alterations on $3 million of loan applications.

A woman looks at her phone as she passes by a Lending Club banner on the facade of the the New York Stock Exchange December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LendingClub specializes in matching borrowers with institutional lenders.

Last week, it also revealed that it sold Leucadia National Corp’s (LUK.N) Jefferies LLC more than $22 million of loans that employees knew did not meet the investment bank’s specifications.

Laplanche and Chief Financial Officer Carrie Dolan are also defendants in the lawsuit.

On Monday, LendingClub said it received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice, and intended to cooperate with the federal probe. It has also identified a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting.

The case is Evellard v LendingClub Corp et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 16-02627.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
