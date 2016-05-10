FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LendingClub says to delay filing first-quarter report
May 10, 2016 / 10:16 PM / a year ago

LendingClub says to delay filing first-quarter report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Renaud Laplanche, Founder and CEO of Lending Club, speaks during an interview with CNBC on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - LendingClub Corp (LC.N) said on Tuesday it would not be able to file its first-quarter report in time, primarily due to the resignation of its chief executive.

Renaud Laplanche, founder and CEO of the online lender, resigned on May 6 after an internal probe found that the company had knowingly sold an investor $22 million of loans that the investor did not want.

The company, which is by far the largest of the so-called marketplace lenders, plans to file the report on or prior to May 16, it said in a regulatory filing.

LendingClub’s shares have lost 42.3 percent of their value since May 9, when the company announced the CEO’s resignation.

Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
