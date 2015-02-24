Online lender LendingClub posts loss as expenses rise

(Reuters) - Online lender LendingClub Corp (LC.N) reported a loss in its first quarterly results since going public in December, as a surge in revenue failed to make up for a jump in marketing and product development costs.

The company’s shares fell more than 11 percent to $21 in after-market trading on Tuesday.

The net loss attributable to common shareholders was $9 million, or 7 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31. The company reported a profit of $2.9 million and broke even on a per-share basis in the year-earlier quarter.

Total net revenue more than doubled to $68.1 million.

Sales and marketing costs more than doubled to $26.5 million, while product development expenses rose 145 percent to $11.7 million.

“We have continued to expand our reach through 2014 by doubling the size of the business again, while continuing to invest heavily in future growth and risk management,” said CEO and founder Renaud Laplanche.

LendingClub charges a fee to match borrowers, including students and real estate investors, with institutional and retail investors and takes no credit risk.

Individuals can borrow up to $35,000, while small businesses can take up to $300,000 in loans through its platform.

“We plan to enter the auto loan and mortgage loan markets,” Laplanche told Reuters, when asked on his plans for the company.

LendingClub earned 1 cent per share on an adjusted basis, in line with analysts’ average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

San Francisco-based LendingClub listed on the New York Stock Exchange in December, raising $870 million and touching a market value of more than $9 billion on its first day of trading.

Up to Tuesday’s close, the stock had risen nearly 58 percent from its IPO price of $15.