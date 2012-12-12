FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lennar lines up $1.7 billion from China Development Bank: WSJ
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 12, 2012 / 1:51 AM / 5 years ago

Lennar lines up $1.7 billion from China Development Bank: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Home builder Lennar Corp (LEN.N) lined up $1.7 billion from state-run China Development Bank for two San Fransisco-based housing projects, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar the deal.

Officials of both the companies are trying to close the deal by year-end to qualify for a tax exemption, the Journal said.

The loan will be used as capital to kick-start the Treasure Island and Hunters Point Shipyard housing projects in San Francisco, the Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the paper, officials from the Miami-based Lennar, including the head of its San Francisco office Kofi Bonner, traveled to China last week and reached a deal on Friday.

The journal also said that a Chinese contractor was expected to be involved in the project, and the state-run China Railway Construction Corp Ltd (601186.SS) was the front-runner to fill that role.

Lennar was not available for comment.

Reporting By Vishal Krishnan Menon in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.