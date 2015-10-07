FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Human peace sign tribute to John Lennon in New York
October 7, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

Human peace sign tribute to John Lennon in New York

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New York - Hundreds of people gathered in New York’s Central Park on Tuesday in an attempt to set a record for the largest human peace symbol to celebrate what would have been John Lennon’s 75th birthday this year.

Born on October 9, 1940 in the British city of Liverpool, the late Beatle and peace activist came to the United States in the early 1970s. He was shot dead in 1980 at the entrance to his New York apartment block.

Upon seeing the large crowd, Lennon’s widow Yoko Ono said: “This is the best birthday present to John.”

