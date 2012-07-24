FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lennox Q2 revenue misses; shares down
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
July 24, 2012 / 3:14 PM / in 5 years

Lennox Q2 revenue misses; shares down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lennox International’s (LII.N) quarterly revenue missed analysts’ estimates, and the heating and cooling systems maker trimmed the top end of its full-year revenue forecast, sending its shares down 9 percent.

Second-quarter revenue rose 2 percent to $933.8 million, missing the analysts’ estimate of $956.2 million.

Revenue at its service experts segment fell 9 percent to $133 million, primarily due to lower volumes, and refrigeration segment revenue fell 5 percent to $207 million.

The Richardson, Texas-based company now expects full-year revenue to grow by 2 to 5 percent, compared with the 2 to 6 percent rise forecast earlier.

However, Lennox International raised its earnings expectations for the year and now expects adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations at $2.35 to $2.65, up from its previous estimate of $2.20 to $2.60 per share.

The company reported a second-quarter profit of $44.7 million, or 87 cents a share, compared with earnings of $45 million, or 83 cents a share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, it earned 96 cents per share, in line with analysts’ estimates.

The company’s shares were down 9 percent at $42.14 in late morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.