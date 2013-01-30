FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lenovo to grow profit 20-30 percent in next few years: CFO
January 30, 2013 / 1:41 PM / 5 years ago

Lenovo to grow profit 20-30 percent in next few years: CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - China’s Lenovo Group Ltd aims to increase net profit by 20-30 percent in the next few years, Chief Financial Officer Wong Wai Ming told reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday, without giving details.

Lenovo, on track to become the world’s top personal computer maker, earlier reported a record profit for the December quarter, up by a third from the year earlier.

Growing market share in the PC market helped Lenovo as it made inroads in the smartphone business.

Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in New Delhi; Editing by Anand Basu

