FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Google seeking to raise up to $221 million by selling Lenovo stock: IFR
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 1, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

Google seeking to raise up to $221 million by selling Lenovo stock: IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman holds her smart phone which displays the Google home page, in this picture illustration taken February 24, 2016.Eric Gaillard/Illustration/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Google Inc is seeking to raise between $218 million and $221 million by selling shares in Chinese personal computer maker Lenovo, according to a deal term sheet seen by IFR on Wednesday.

Google is offering 371 million Lenovo shares in the range of HK$4.56 to HK$4.62 per share, a discount of up to 4 percent to the last traded price, the terms showed.

Morgan Stanley is sole bookrunner.

Representatives of Google and Lenovo were not available for immediate comment.

Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.