Google seeking to raise up to $221 million by selling Lenovo stock: IFR

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Google Inc is seeking to raise between $218 million and $221 million by selling shares in Chinese personal computer maker Lenovo, according to a deal term sheet seen by IFR on Wednesday.

Google is offering 371 million Lenovo shares in the range of HK$4.56 to HK$4.62 per share, a discount of up to 4 percent to the last traded price, the terms showed.

Morgan Stanley is sole bookrunner.

Representatives of Google and Lenovo were not available for immediate comment.