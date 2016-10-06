A Lenovo logo is seen at the computer in Kiev, Ukraine April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

TOKYO China's Lenovo Group Ltd is set to take over the personal computer operations of Fujitsu Ltd as the Japanese company seeks to focus on IT services and other higher-priority businesses, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

The two companies aim to reach a deal this month, the paper said, adding that about 2,000 Fujitsu workers would likely be transferred to Lenovo.

Fujitsu declined to comment. A spokesman for Lenovo in Japan said: "We don't comment on rumors."

One option for the deal would see Fujitsu transfer its PC design, development and manufacturing operations to a joint venture led by Lenovo, the Nikkei said. Under another scenario, Lenovo would take a majority stake in Fujitsu's PC unit, the paper said.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)