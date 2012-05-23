FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Lenovo sees spending slowdown in U.S., Europe
May 23, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

China's Lenovo sees spending slowdown in U.S., Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Lenovo Group Ltd (0992.HK), the world’s No.2 PC maker, said on Wednesday that it expects a slowdown in corporate spending in the United States and Europe amid deepening global economic uncertainty.

Chairman and Chief Executive Yang Yuanqing was speaking to reporters after the company reported a 59 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on strong sales.

The result was in line with analyst expectations as Lenovo begins to diversify more aggressively into smartphones, tablet PCs and smart TVs.

Shares in Lenovo ended down 1.5 percent in late Hong Kong trade, compared with a 1.3 percent decline in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI.

Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Chris Lewis

