China's Lenovo plans to invest $500 million in tech-startup fund
#Technology News
May 4, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

China's Lenovo plans to invest $500 million in tech-startup fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Lenovo logo is seen at the computer in Kiev, Ukraine April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

BEIJING (Reuters) - Lenovo Group Ltd, the world’s largest personal computer maker, plans to invest $500 million in a technology start-up fund, the Beijing-based company said on Wednesday.

The fund Lenovo Capital, which will be funded and managed by Lenovo Group, is looking to invest in sectors including artificial intelligence, robot and cloud computing, said the company’s senior vice president He Zhiqiang at an event in Beijing.

Lenovo has invested $100 million in more than 30 companies in areas including mobile games, security and smart home devices, according to the company’s website.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Writing by Yimou Lee; Editing by Ryan Woo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
