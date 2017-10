A LePhone is on display during a news conference in Hong Kong May 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Lenovo Group Ltd, the world’s No.2 PC maker, said on Thursday that it expects to see a profit in coming quarters at its money-losing smartphone business.

Top executives at Lenovo, which makes LePhone handsets, made the comments to analysts after the company reported its first-quarter results.