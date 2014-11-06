Lenovo CFO: 50 percent of $5.2 billion spent on Motorola, IBM server acquisitions booked as intangible assets

BEIJING (Reuters) - Lenovo Group Ltd said on Thursday it booked as intangible assets about 50 percent of the $5.2 billion dollars spent on its Motorola Mobility smartphone and IBM Corp low-end server acquisitions.

Wong Waiming, Lenovo’s chief financial officer, made the comments during a post-earnings conference call with media.

Lenovo posted a 19 percent jump in net income in the second fiscal quarter, but revenue fell short of analyst expectations, sending shares lower.