6 months ago
Lenovo sees mobile unit turnaround by second half of next fiscal year
February 16, 2017 / 7:02 AM / 6 months ago

Lenovo sees mobile unit turnaround by second half of next fiscal year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yang Yuanqing attends a news conference on the company's annual results in Hong Kong May 26, 2016.Bobby Yip

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Lenovo Group Ltd (0992.HK) Chairman Yang Yuanqing on Thursday said the company was on track to turn around its mobile phone business in the October-December quarter of 2017, or by the end of the business year through March 2018 at the latest.

Yang, speaking to Reuters after the company posted a 67 percent drop in third-quarter profit, also said he was not considering spinning off the mobile unit or privatizing the group.

Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree

