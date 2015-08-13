FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lenovo says Motorola acquisition still 'right decision'
#Business News
August 13, 2015 / 1:12 AM / 2 years ago

Lenovo says Motorola acquisition still 'right decision'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lenovo and Motorola smartphones are displayed during a news conference in Hong Kong, China May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

BEIJING (Reuters) - Lenovo Group Ltd (0992.HK) chairman and chief executive Yang Yuanqing defended the company’s $2.91 billion acquisition of handset brand Motorola on Thursday, saying the unit will help it become a global smartphone player despite a steep fall in shipment volumes.

“I still believe this acquisition was the right decision,” he told Reuters in an interview Thursday after Lenovo announced quarterly revenue below expectations.

Yang said a restructuring effort to streamline Motorola and Lenovo’s legacy smartphone division will take two to three quarters, while the company will prioritize global sales over the Chinese market, which has proved “definitely challenging.”

Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
