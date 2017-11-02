China's Lenovo second-quarter profit slides 11 percent year-on-year, but beats estimates

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese personal computer maker Lenovo Group (0992.HK) on Thursday reported an 11 percent profit drop in second-quarter profit, hurt by supply constraints and continued difficulty in the PC market.

A Lenovo logo is seen at the computer in Kiev, Ukraine April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

Profit came in at $139 million in the July-September quarter, Lenovo said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, versus $157 million a year ago.

That was above an average estimate of $44 million from 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

It reported a revenue of $11.8 billion, compared with $11.2 billion last year and a consensus estimate of $11.3 billion.

Lenovo said its global PC unit shipments rebounded 17 percent from the previous quarter, though its PC market share in the six months dropped 0.2 percentage point to 21 percent.