Lenovo shares jump more than 4 percent after earnings beat forecast
May 23, 2013 / 6:10 AM / in 4 years

Lenovo shares jump more than 4 percent after earnings beat forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares in Chinese personal computer maker Lenovo Group Ltd (0992.HK) jumped more than 4 percent after it reported a forecast-beating 90 percent rise in quarterly profit, its fastest in seven quarters.

The stock rose as much as 4.3 percent in afternoon trade to HK$7.49 after it posted net profit of $126.9 million in the quarter ended in March, up from $66.8 million a year earlier, based on Reuters calculations using full-year and nine-month financial data.

Reporting By Christina Lo and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Daniel Magnowski

