Lenovo shares up 2 percent after fiscal first quarter net beats estimates
August 15, 2013 / 1:37 AM / 4 years ago

Lenovo shares up 2 percent after fiscal first quarter net beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lenovo tablets and mobile phones are displayed during a news conference on the company's annual results in Hong Kong May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

(Reuters) - Shares of Lenovo Group Ltd (0992.HK), the world’s largest PC maker, rose 2 percent on Thursday after it delivered its second-best quarterly earnings that also beat forecasts thanks to swift expansion in its mobile computing business.

Lenovo shares rose 2 percent to HK$7.71, outperforming the Hang Seng Index's .HSI 0.3 percent gain.

Lenovo’s April-June net profit was $174 million, beating a consensus estimate of $166.0 million.

Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
